WATERLOO -- Greta Boike, 85, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Dec. 12, at North Crest Specialty Care.
She was born in Shelby, Mont., to Miles and LuCylle Davis. She married Norman Boike on Sept. 3, 1967, at the Little Brown Church.
For much of her life, Greta was a housewife and mother.
Survived by: her husband; sons Dean (Sherry) Boike, Charles (JoDee) Hofstedt, and Steven (Shannon) Hofstedt; daughters Patrice (Todd) Mikelson and Mary (Paul) Sjoberg; a brother, Thomas (Ellie) Davis; sisters Joy Barton and Carol (Hank) Mueller; 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; daughter Renee Yvonne; and a brother, Charles Davis.
Services: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is assisting the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
She enjoyed sewing, doing crossword puzzles, and selling Avon products. Greta was an avid sports fan and especially loved watching the Chicago Bulls. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
