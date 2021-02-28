December 13, 1953-February 20, 2021
Gregory “Newt” Newton of Hastings, MN passed away peacefully on February 20.
Greg was born December 13, 1953 in Waterloo to Richard and Mary (Cox) Newton. He married JoLyn Klinzing in 1974 and moved to Hastings, MN in 1995.
He is survived by his wife, JoLyn; daughter, Jessica; son, Adam (Tiffany); granddaughter, Haylee; brother, Mark (Marsha); sister, Deb; mother-in-law, Barbara Sieh; sister-in-laws, Rhonda (Merlin) Benning and Kim Vrbicek; several nieces, nephews, hockey “sons” and great friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mary; brother, Kevin; and niece, Eloise.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021. For full obituary and memorial information visit hastingsmnfuneral.com.
