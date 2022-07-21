Gregory “Mike” Harter

April 27, 1951-July 18, 2022
FAIRBANK-Mike Harter age 71 of Fairbank was killed in a tragic automobile accident in Bremer County on July 18, 2022. He was born April 27, 1951 in Pisgah, Iowa the son of Guy and Eloise (Erixon) Harter. Mike married the love of his life Marla Sanborn on May 24th 1975 in Olin, Iowa. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marla, two sons; Andy (Jeni) and Ryan (partner Jasmin) five grandchildren, two brothers; Harlan Harter and Rex (Mary) Harter one sister, Patti (Mike) Crozier and a sister-in-law, Jayne Harter along with many nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Leo and Gary and a sisters-in-law, Nancy and Vicki Harter.
A Celebration of Mike’s life will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Wapsie Valley High School, 2535 Viking Avenue, Fairbank. A reception will be held at the Fairbank American Legion following the celebration of life. All those who knew and loved Mike are encouraged to come.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Mike’s honor. Donations will be used to establish a memorial in his honor.
