ELDORA-Gregory Lee Andersen, 59, of Eldora, Iowa passed away Friday, July 9, 2021. A funeral service will be held Friday, July 16, 2021, 10:30 a.m. at Fredsville Lutheran Church in rural Cedar Falls. Visitation will be Thursday, July 15, 2021, 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to services. There will be a Masonic Service following visitation. Greg was born the son of Gary & Marcia (Dieken) Andersen. Greg graduated from Dike High School in 1980 and UNI in 1984. Greg worked at the Eldora State Training School for 34 1/2 years. Greg was preceded in death by his father; maternal grandparents, Elmer & Marlys Dieken, paternal grandparents, Erhard & Agnes Andersen, and uncles Ron & Kenny Andersen. Greg is survived by his mother, Marcia Andersen, sister Beth (Gary Koenen), brother Mark, nephew Zach Andersen (Heather), great niece and nephew, Blakelee and Noah. Greg is also survived by Aunt & Uncles, Dixie Spain, Mike (Karen) Dieken, Amy Jensen and Diane Burns, as well as many cousins and friends. Memorials may be directed to the family.