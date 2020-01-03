Gregory J. “Boar” Fratzke

(1959-2019)
JESUP — Gregory James “Boar” Fratzke, 60, of Jesup, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
He was born Oct. 3, 1959, in Independence, son of Ronald W. Fratzke and Bertha Margaret (Demuth) Fratzke. In November 1981, he married Jean Marie Thome in Raymond. They later divorced. In November 2008, he married Carmen Delaine McAtee in Jesup.
Greg attended St. Athanasius in Jesup and graduated from Jesup High School in 1978. He worked for the Iowa Department of Transportation as an equipment operator.
Survived by: his wife; three sons, Nicholas (Bethany) Fratzke of Newton, Joshua (Rachel) Fratzke of Kalona and Jonathan (Megan) Rose of La Porte City; two daughters, Dannette (Dan) Tielbar of Garnavillo and Rebecca Ann Rose of Solon; six grandchildren; four brothers, John (Judy) Fratzke and Richard (Kris) Fratzke, both of Jesup, Brother Ronald Fratzke of Thailand and Tom (Nancy) Fratzke of Broken Arrow, Okla.; and two sisters, Margaret Wolfe of Newhall and Mary Fratzke of Cedar Rapids.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and one infant brother, James Henry Fratzke.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with burial at a later date. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. today, Jan. 3, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, and for an hour before services Saturday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.
Greg enjoyed fishing and hunting mushrooms. He loved his family and friends (especially the grandchildren) deeply and never gave up on anybody or anything.
