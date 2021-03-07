WATERLOO-Gregory “Greg” James Sevcik was born on August 9, 1958, in Waterloo, the son of Lester and Sarah (Short) Sevcik. He attended North Tama High School. Greg served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He was married to Debbie Callahan. They later divorced. Greg worked for Traer Manufacturing for many years until it closed. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his friends. Greg died of natural causes at the age of 62 on February 12, 2021, at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Andrew; and a brother-in-law, David Dedic. Greg is survived by a sister, Margaret Dedic of Cedar Falls; two nephews, Joseph and Jack Dedic of Mason City; a niece, Chloe (Burton Hable) Dedic of Charlottesville, Virginia; an aunt, Florence Gehling of Decorah; and special friends, Deb and Jeff Roberts of Tama and Jaylee and Brice Neave of Tama. The funeral will be on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church at 10:30 AM with burial to follow at the church cemetery. The visitation will be on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Overton Funeral Home in Traer, from 5 to 7 PM.