January 25, 1947-December 1, 2022

Gregory “Greg” Allan Schilling was born January 25, 1947, in Charles City, Iowa, son of Victor and Lou (Meiners) Schilling. He married Carla Carrier on September 22, 1973. Greg worked for Young Plumbing and Heating, Waterloo Industries and sold Life Insurance. He owned 18 rental properties and owned and operated Laundry Basket Laundromat and Flavor Stop Ice Cream in Waterloo. Greg was known as the ice cream man. He retired in 2015 but stayed very active. Greg did laundry and had dinner ready for Carla when she got home from work. He cared for people dearly. Greg loved to work with his hands and was always fixing things. He enjoyed fishing, playing Phase 10 and sometimes SkipBo. Greg was inventive and had big ideas.

Greg died on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the University of Iowa and Clinics at the age of 75. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Jeff, Randy, Steve, David and Ron Schilling and a sister, Janet Walker. Greg is survived by his wife Carla; sons, Dennis (Kara) Schilling of Dunkerton, Mark (Marilou) Schilling of Cedar Rapids and Philip (Darcy) Schilling of Waterloo; 13 grandchildren; brothers, Jerry Schilling of Minnesota, Tom Schilling of Charles City and Dan Schilling of Charles City and sisters, Connie (Rick) Palmersheim of Charles City and Lori Schilling-Kamara of Minnesota.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Visitation: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo.

Services: Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 10:30 am at Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene, 3622 Hammond Ave, Waterloo.

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwood.com