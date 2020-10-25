Waterloo – Gregory G. Brunk, 71, of Waterloo died Monday, Oct. 19 at Unity Point Allen Hospital. He was born Aug. 28, 1949, in Waterloo, the son of W. Summerfield and Berenice Seaman Brunk, who preceded him in death. A 1967 graduate of Orange High School, he began his career in academia at Drake University, from which he graduated with honors in history and political science. He received his master’s degree in history from the University of Illinois, a master’s in economics from the University of Iowa, where he was a Fairall Scholar, and a Ph.D. in political science from Iowa. He taught at the University of Alabama and the University of Oklahoma, and published more than 100 articles, book chapters and research notes in a variety of disciplines. He also wrote or co-authored six books, including “Understanding Attitudes About War: Modeling Moral Judgements” and “Theories of Political Processes.” His works appeared in many academic publications, including the American Journal of Political Science, American Politics Quarterly and the British Journal of Political Science. He also wrote extensively about numismatics, a lifetime passion, was a Fellow of the Royal Numismatic Society and the Canadian Numismatic Research Society, and received many awards from both bodies. He catalogued ancient coins for auction for several decades, and was often called upon to evaluate unusual coins, medals and tokens. After retiring from academia, he lived a quiet life, dedicating himself to research in his fields of expertise. He is survived by two cousins, Carolyn Cole Evans of Waterloo, and Karen Lesa Currin of Wilmette, Ill., who recall fondly the many holiday dinners at the Brunk home on Sheridan Road. The girls wore party dresses and were assigned kitchen duties, including whipping the cream for the Waldorf salad. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral services. A family interment will take place at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.