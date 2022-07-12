June 21, 1958-July 9, 2022
INDEPENDENCE-Gregory D. Hunter, 64 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. He was born on June 21, 1958, in Independence, the son of Leonard Romaine and Margaret Ellen (Coons) Hunter, Sr. He graduated from high school in Independence with the Class of 1976. He and the former Jenny Lynn Rechkemmer were married on May 30, 1998, in Winthrop, Iowa. They later divorced. He has worked as an assemblyman for John Deere in Waterloo for many years. He was a member of the U.A.W. Local #838. Greg was also a stock car driver and mechanic. He drove and built several cars and participated in the area races.
Greg is survived by 2 daughters, Tonya Hunter of Cumberland, Maryland, and Madelyn Hunter of Independence, 2 sons, Nicholas Hunter and Andrew Hunter, both of Ames, Iowa. His is also survived by his father, Leonard Hunter, Sr., of Independence, 1 brother, Michael (Diane) Hunter of Mesa, Arizona, and 4 sisters, Sharon (Wilbur) Main of Independence, Becky (Robert) Norris of Queen Creek, Arizona, Judy Ball of Ryan, Iowa, and Pam Monahan of Lakeland, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his mother, 2 brothers, Leonard Hunter, Jr., and Gary Hunter, and 1 sister, Sandra Lappe.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the White Funeral Home in Independence with Pastor Lance Fricke officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13th, at the funeral home. On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.