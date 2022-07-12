INDEPENDENCE-Gregory D. Hunter, 64 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. He was born on June 21, 1958, in Independence, the son of Leonard Romaine and Margaret Ellen (Coons) Hunter, Sr. He graduated from high school in Independence with the Class of 1976. He and the former Jenny Lynn Rechkemmer were married on May 30, 1998, in Winthrop, Iowa. They later divorced. He has worked as an assemblyman for John Deere in Waterloo for many years. He was a member of the U.A.W. Local #838. Greg was also a stock car driver and mechanic. He drove and built several cars and participated in the area races.