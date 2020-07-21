Gregory C. “Greg” Roberts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1959-2020)

Gregory Charles “Greg” Roberts, 60, of Dike, Iowa passed away peacefully at his home in Dike. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Dike Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Dike United Methodist Church, in Dike, Iowa. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Dike. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

Greg was born on November 11, 1959 in Waterloo, Iowa, to his parents George and Doris (Venenga) Roberts. He was raised in Dike and graduated from Dike High School in the class of 1978. Greg then went on to study at Ellsworth Community College, and then at a hospitality school in Kissimmee, Florida. Greg worked for many years at Bertch Cabinets, until his passing.

Greg loved baseball, especially the Minnesota Twins. He also enjoyed playing golf, however his true joy in life was spending time with his family, friends, and especially his nieces. He will be missed and long remembered.

Greg is survived by his sister Dana (Kevin) Brandl of Humphrey, NE; nieces Kaydie and Danie Brandl of Humphrey, NE; aunts Nancy Venenga of Grundy Center, IA, Marcia Stumpf of Cedar Falls, IA and Rebecca (Eric) Jacobs of Seattle, WA; and many cousins and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Doris Roberts.

