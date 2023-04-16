November 1, 1963-April 10, 2023

Gregory A. “Greg” Zabel, 59, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. He was born November 1, 1963, in Sumner, the son of Glen and Marcella Gaede Zabel. He was a 1982 graduate of Fredericksburg High School.

Greg married Debby Scott on November 27, 1982, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Hampton.

He was a lifelong Farmer, finishing his career with Lanehaven Farms in Waterloo. His love of sports showed in his coaching of Boys and Girls High School Basketball at Don Bosco and Tripoli for over 15 years.

Greg was a member of the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association.

Left to cherish his memories include his wife, Debby Zabel of Waterloo; two sons, Jamie (Jessica) Zabel of Ankeny and Tim (Jessica) Zabel of Independence; three grandchildren, Emma, Lily, and Mason; his mother, Marcella Zabel of Fredericksburg; two brothers, Russ (Lori) of Northfield, MN, Dan (Pam) of Fredericksburg; one sister, Deb Gruenberg of Sumner; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Glen, and a nephew Brandon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 705 Main St. Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613, with burial in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in New Hampton. Public visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701, and also an hour before the service at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family, where a memorial fund will be established.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701 is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.