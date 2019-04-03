Gregory A. "Greg" DeSalva

(1953-2019)
LA PORTE CITY — Gregory Alan “Greg” DeSalva, 65, of Hudson, formerly of La Porte City, died Friday, March 29, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born June 23, 1953, in Beaver Dam, Wis., son of Dwight and Mary Ann Bearder DeSalva. He married Tina Siemens on Feb. 14, 1998, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
Greg was a graduate of Green Bay East High School. He worked as a concrete finisher for T.C. Construction for more than 20 years.
Survived by: his wife; his parents, of Green Bay, Wis.; three daughters, Elle DeSalva of Waterloo, Nikki Niblett of Dysart and Teena DeSalva of Green Bay; three sons, Christian DeSalva of Hudson, Taylor Niblett of Cedar Rapids and Shane DeSalva of Green Bay; seven grandchildren; a brother, Kurt DeSalva of Wisconsin; and a special aunt, Susie Bearder of El Cajon, Calif.
Family Directed Celebration of Life services: will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Greg enjoyed fishing, attending races, grilling, mushroom hunting, helping others and working with his uncle Rick and Roni. He was a hard worker, had a sense of humor and loved the Lord. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.