Greg Hartmann

Gary Hartmann

October 9, 1956-October 14, 2020

Gary Hartmann, 64, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, October 14, unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest.

Gary was most recently employed by Hy-Vee.

He is survived by; Collien Hartmann, Collette Mills-Hartmann, Sharon Hornbeck-Hartmann, John Hartmann and many nephews and nieces.

No services will be held; however, please join us for a celebration of life at Mary Lou's on Center St., in North Cedar, Cedar Falls on Tuesday, October 20 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

