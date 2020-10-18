Greg Hartmann

Gary Hartmann
October 9, 1956-October 14, 2020
Gary Hartmann, 64, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, October 14, unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest.
Gary was most recently employed by Hy-Vee.
He is survived by; Collien Hartmann, Collette Mills-Hartmann, Sharon Hornbeck-Hartmann, John Hartmann and many nephews and nieces.
No services will be held; however, please join us for a celebration of life at Mary Lou's on Center St., in North Cedar, Cedar Falls on Tuesday, October 20 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.
