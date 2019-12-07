(1995-2019)
WATERLOO – Grant Thomas Saul, 24, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, in Cedar Falls.
He was born Feb. 4, 1995, in Waterloo, son of Thomas (T.J.) Saul and Rachel Jones.
Grant attended St. Edward Grade School, Hoover Middle School, and graduated from Waterloo West High School in 2013. He worked for Modern Painting Inc. and was currently studying to become a tattoo artist.
Survived by: his parents, T.J. (Lisa) Saul and Rachel (David) Jones; two sisters, Reagan Saul and Abbey Winder; a brother, Brody Winder; his maternal grandmother, Jeanie Carroll; his paternal grandparents, Don and Nancy Saul; an aunt, Renee (Kevin) Herman; and an uncle, Mike Carroll.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: an aunt, Camey Saul Hornsby; and his paternal grandfather, David Carroll.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Grant played hockey for the Waterloo Junior Hawks and Waterloo Warriors. He was a gifted artist and enjoyed writing, recording, and producing Hip Hop music for himself and others. Grant enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, playing disc golf, and shooting hoops.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.