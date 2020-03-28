(1959-2020)

JESUP — Grant C. Chamberlain, 61, of Jesup, died Feb. 15 at home.

He was born Feb. 3, 1959, in Waterloo, son of Willard and Anne Chamberlain. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1977 and graduated from Hawkeye Institute of Technology with a degree in welding. After spending a brief time working in Texas, Grant returned to Waterloo, working from 1986 to 2010 as the sales manager for WBM Marine/Waterloo Boats.

Survivors: his mother of Waterloo; a brother, Jon Chamberlain (Emilie Souhrada) of Cedar Falls; and a niece, Heather Chamberlain of Iowa Falls.

Preceded in death by: his father; and a sister, Diane Chamberlain.

Services: A celebration of life is being planned for a future date.

Memorials: to Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fish & Wildlife Trust Fund at https://programs.iowadnr.gov/donations/Donation/Add/1

Grant enjoyed relationships with his clients, colleagues, friends and family. He valued spending his free time outdoors hunting and fishing. He was also passionate about buying and selling vehicles.

