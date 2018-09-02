WAVERLY — Gracia Kathryn Harms, 91, of Waverly, died Wednesday, Aug. 29, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly.
She was born Nov. 19, 1926, in Holdrege, Neb., daughter of Edwin and Alice (Anderson) Enquist. On June 5, 1954, she married Dr. Ray Harms at Bethel Lutheran Church in Holdrege, Neb. He died June 23, 1998.
She graduated from Holdrege High School in 1943. She then attended Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kan., and graduated from Moline Lutheran School of Nursing in Moline, Ill., in 1948. Gracia worked as a nurse in Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin. The couple moved to Princeton, N.J., where Gracia continued her nursing career. They moved to Waverly in 1958. From 1973 to 1987, she worked at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, was active with DO DAY, was a volunteer at Bartels Lutheran Retirement, was past-president of Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community Auxiliary and a member of Wartburg Women’s Club. Gracia received a Wartburg Medal from the Wartburg College Board of Regents, and received the 2001 Volunteer of the Year Award by the Iowa Association of Home and Service for the Aging. She received the Iowa Association of Activity Professionals Award in 2005 and the Board of Regents Award at Wartburg in 2000.
Survived by: three sons, Matthew (Nancy) Harms of Sun Prairie, Wis., Barton (Christine) Harms of Waterloo and Blake and Tracy Harms of Clive; six grandchildren, Danielle (Greg) Harms-Boone, Tyler, Michaela, Emelia (Emma), Joshua and Courtney; a great grandson, Laszlo Harms-Boone; five nieces and nephews, Daniel and Hulda Peterson, Alice Ann Swanson, Kathryn and Ron Ronhovde, and Arlan Enquist, all of Holdrege, and Dave and Janice Morrow of Hastings, Neb.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; an infant son, John Edward; a granddaughter, Andrea Elizabeth; two sisters, Leona Enquist Peterson and Alice Elaine Enquist; and a brother, Russell Enquist.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, Waverly, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes, Waverly.
Memorials: to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community or to the Dr. Raymond and Gracia Harms Scholarship Fund at Wartburg College.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
