(1927-2018)
LAWLER —- Grace Veronica Reicks, 91, of Lawler, died Wednesday, Nov. 28, at New Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Nov. 25, 1927, on the family farm near Seneca, Wis., daughter of William and Ida (Einck) Huinker. She worked on the farm near Ossian and later in Chicago, all for her large childhood family. She married Eugene Reicks in 1949.
She worked on the farm. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters
Survivors: four sons, Allen (Judy) Reicks of Pella, Duane (Penny) of Lawler, Mike (Jennie) Reicks of Lawler and Steve (Tammy) Reicks of Solon; three daughters, Eileen (Gerald) Nelson of Eau Claire, Wis., Kathleen (Randall) Van Winkle of Farmington and Leeann (Mark) Reicks of Anchorage, Alaska; 26 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Sue Reicks of Decorah; two brothers, William (Phyllis) Huinker of Postville and Thomas (Joyce) Huinker of Festina; a brother-in-law, Alex Reicks of Lawler; a sister, Joanne (Francis) Wenthold of Ossian; and a sister-in-law, Edna Huinker of Decorah.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband in 2012; a son, Dave, in 2004; two brothers, Charles and Ralph Huinker; five sisters, Lillian Hagaman, Alice Reicks, Catherine Moellers, Luella Reicks and Eunice Bushman; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Lawler, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at the church, where they will be a 2:30 p.m. parish Scripture service, and for an hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home in Lawler is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorials: to the family.
It was important to Grace that all her children knew how to work hard and play hard. She set a good example for her children and taught them how to care for others. Above all, she did whatever was needed of her all through her long life.
