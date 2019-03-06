Try 3 months for $3
Grace V. "Peggy" Smith

Grace "Peggy" Smith

(1933-2019)

TRIPOLI — Grace Victoria “Peggy” Smith, 85, of Tripoli, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Friday, March 1, at Tripoli Nursing and Rehab.

She was born Nov. 26, 1933, in Boone, daughter of Thomas and Hazel (Germer) Parks. She married Lloyd Smith at home in Boone in 1950.

Peggy worked for many years as a cook at Pathways in Waterloo, Cedar Falls Community Schools and for a local Boy Scout camp. She was a member of the AMVETS in Waterloo.

Survived by: her children, Sherry Wilson of Hutchinson, Kan., Lloyd (Gloria) Smith of Lincoln, Neb., and Shannon Smith of Cedar Falls; two sisters, Jacqueline “Jackie” (Charles) Sebring and Betty (Bob) Kemmerer, both of Waterloo; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her husband; a daughter, Linda Smith; four sisters, June Meyer, Charlene (Butch) Paris, Shirley Parks and JoAnne (Vernon) Kinsey; a brother, Billy (Donna) Parks; and two brothers-in-law, Charles Sebring and Bob (Betty) Kemmerer.

Services: No services are planned at this time. S.K. Rogers Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting the family.

Peggy was a hard worker, at times holding down three jobs at one time, and she spent many hours meticulously keeping her home. She was gifted at interior decorating, crafting, cooking and had a green thumb. She was extremely proud of the deck she built by hand at home.

Celebrate
the life of: Grace V. "Peggy" Smith
