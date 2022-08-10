Grace Rapp

January 20, 1931-August 8,2022

CEDAR FALLS-Grace Mary Rapp, 91 of Cedar Falls died on August 8th at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

Grace, the daughter of William George and Anna (Klodt) Crowston, was born January 20, 1931, at Sartori Hospital. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1949. In the fall of 1949, she met the love of her life, Robert. They were married on December 3, 1950, at First Baptist. Bob and Grace spent their entire sixty-six years of marriage living in Cedar Falls and were faithful members of First United Methodist Church.

Grace was a stay-at-home with her children until the late 1960’s. Her career in retail began when she started in the ladies clothing department at K-Mart. She worked there until Younkers opened a store at College Square Mall and retired from there in 1993.

Grace is survived by daughters, Cindi (Randy) Hartman of La Porte City, Susie (Steve) Jans of Oro Valley, Arizona; son, David (Ronda) Rapp of Cedar Falls; grandchildren, Heather (Rob Long) Hartman-Long of Waterloo, Tiffani Ingram of Cedar Park, Texas, Brooke Hartman of Waterloo, Chad (Michelle) Jans of Fort Collins, Colorado, Tyler Jans of Phoenix, Arizona, and Hannah Rapp of Ames. There are four great grandchildren: Michael Syphrit, Rylie Long, Caden Long, Paige Ingram and two step great grandchildren; Gabrielle Willhite and Cameron Carmona.

Grace is proceeded in death by her parents, William George and Anna Crowston, husband, Robert, and five siblings, Hilda, Robert, and William Donald Crowston, Josephine Whitney, and Arthur Crowston.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday at Richardson Funeral Service. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.