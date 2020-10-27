February 25, 1928-October 22, 2020

Grace R. Ennenga, 92, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Grundy Center, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Bickford Cottage in Cedar Falls, while under the care of UnityPoint Hospice.

Funeral services for Grace will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Colfax Center Presbyterian Church with Pastor Luke Wolfe officiating. Public visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service – Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center, IA. Grace will be laid to rest at Rose Hill cemetery following services. Memorial contributions may be directed in Grace’s name to her family. For further information or to send a condolence please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Grace was born on February 25, 1928, on a farm in Beaver Township, Grundy County, Iowa. She was the daughter of Rieke and Etta (Miller) Seehusen. She grew up on the family farm, attending school in Beaver Township. On December 31, 1951, she married LeRoy Ennenga at the Colfax Center Presbyterian Church in rural Holland, Iowa.