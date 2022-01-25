March 1, 1935-January 20, 2022

FREDERICKSBURG-Grace Nelson age 86 of Fredericksburg, IA, died Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Hillcrest Home in Sumner, IA.

A remembrance gathering will be held this summer.

Grace Nelson completed her life’s journey on January 20, 2022. Grace was born on March 1, 1935, in Fredericksburg, Iowa. She was the fourth of six children of William Clair Upham and Florence (Jaehrling) Upham. She would call Fredericksburg her home the rest of her life.

Grace graduated Salutatorian of her High School class. She was a star basketball player known for her left-handed hook shot. Grace had many high-scoring games, 56 points was her highest scoring game. Her scoring records stood for decades. Grace was a waitress at the Modern Cafe, her family’s restaurant on Main Street in Fredericksburg.

Grace met Gene Nelson when he moved to Fredericksburg in 1952. They were married on November 11, 1956, and were married for 56 years. To this union were born a son, Keith, and a daughter, Lynn. Gene and Grace moved to their home on Plum Street in 1958. Their home overlooked several beautiful flower gardens in their backyard and the Fredericksburg City Park. Grace thoroughly enjoyed this view for over 60 years.

Grace was a teacher for her entire career. She attended Iowa State Teachers College where she earned a teaching certificate. Grace’s first teaching job was in Garnavillo, Iowa in 1955. Grace then taught at a Fredericksburg country school and was a substitute teacher in Fredericksburg. Following a couple of years away from teaching, she earned her Education degree from the University of Northern Iowa. Grace was then a long-time Jr. High Math teacher and later taught 4th grade prior to retiring.

Extremely active in the community, Grace was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, Home Study Club, and served as a dedicated volunteer for various organizations and participated on committees in Fredericksburg and Chickasaw County. Grace also served on State of Iowa committees; the highlights were serving on a committee in choosing Iowa state district judges and being involved in the State of Iowa Landscape Architectural board. She enjoyed entertaining; hosting her yearly Christmas coffee, neighborhood coffees, the Bridge clubs, and inviting friends over for a cup of coffee and conversation. Grace had a flair for planning for her social events by coordinating the place settings, flowers and choosing which decorative napkins fit the occasion.

Gene, Grace, and their children traveled the United States widely, visiting 47 states. Gene and Grace visited the remaining three states, 82 countries, and all 7 continents. They related stories of their travels to audiences at schools and other organizations. Following their travels around the world, they spent many winters in Arizona.

Survivors include daughter Lynn, St. Louis Park, MN; son Keith (Lori) Nelson, who lives in Mesa, AZ. Grandchildren Dr. Sandra Nelson, Brighton, England, and Zachary Nelson, in Phoenix AZ and sisters Carol Steege and Joan Cochran

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Clair and Florence, husband, Gene in 2013; sisters Joyce Rausch and Marilyn Moldenhauer, and brother Jerry Upham.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Fredericksburg Community Foundation fund (Please send checks to Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, IA 50613), or St. Croix Hospice at 302 N Grand Ave Ste 5 Charles City, IA 50616.

Correspondence: 3625 Gettysburg Ave S. #52 St. Louis Park, MN 55426