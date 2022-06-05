Grace Nelson

March 1, 1935-January 20, 2022

The family of Grace Nelson invites you to join us in the Remembrance of her life on July 2, 2022. The Remembrance will be held at the Fredericksburg City Park, off of Plum Street.

In honor of Grace, there will be an Open House between 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. There will be a short Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. to celebrate Grace's memory.

We will have a golf cart available for those who need assistance walking in the park. In case of rain, it will be held in the Fellowship Hall at the United Methodist Church in Fredericksburg.

We want to remember and celebrate a life lived to the fullest, so please join us.