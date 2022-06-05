Grace Nelson
March 1, 1935-January 20, 2022
The family of Grace Nelson invites you to join us in the Remembrance of her life on July 2, 2022. The Remembrance will be held at the Fredericksburg City Park, off of Plum Street.
In honor of Grace, there will be an Open House between 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. There will be a short Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. to celebrate Grace's memory.
We will have a golf cart available for those who need assistance walking in the park. In case of rain, it will be held in the Fellowship Hall at the United Methodist Church in Fredericksburg.
We want to remember and celebrate a life lived to the fullest, so please join us.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.