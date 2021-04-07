February 4, 1941—April 4, 2021
WATERLOO—Grace N. Howe, 80, of Dike, IA passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Unity Point – Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA.
She was born February 4, 1941, in Plainview, MN, the daughter of Rudolph and Bernice (Gusa) Goetz.
On July 30, 1960, she was united in marriage to George Howe in Plainview. He died March 23, 2014. Grace was employed at HyVee in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: two sons, George (Heidi) Howe, Jr. of Newton, IA and Glenn Howe of Portales, NM,; daughter, Lisa (Lonny) Clark from Waterloo; five grandchildren, Lindsay Howe, Grant Howe, Sara Clark, Erica Clark, and Alex (Rebeque) Howe; great grandchild, Eli Colungo; and sister, Beatrice Rahrmann of Plainview, MN.
Preceded in death by: her parents; daughter, Angie; sister, Harriet Baker; and two brothers, Joseph and and Don Goetz.
Services 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, with interment in the Elmwood Cemetery, Dike. Visitation one hour prior to the services at the church. Memorial may be directed to the family. Online condolences may by left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com
