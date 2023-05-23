June 7, 1928-May 22, 2023

DUNKERTON-Grace Marie Stickfort, 94, years old of Dunkerton, IA, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, IA.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Dunkerton Gospel Hall, Dunkerton, IA, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, Dunkerton, IA. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Dunkerton Gospel Hall and will continue for an hour before services Thursday. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

Mrs. Stickfort was born June 7, 1928, in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Glen David Lumbus and Nellie Marie (Nesbit) Lumbus. She graduated from Dunkerton High School with the class of 1946 and then attended Gates Business College in Waterloo for a year. On February 16, 1949, she was united in marriage to Harold Stickfort in Waterloo, IA. They farmed in the Dunkerton area their whole working life and raised their family. Harold preceded her in death on January 18, 2018. Grace was in fellowship with the Christians that gather at the Dunkerton Gospel Hall.

Mrs. Stickfort is survived by one daughter, Becky Brant of Fairbank, IA; three sons, Dennis (Debby) Stickfort of Dunkerton, IA, Duane (Ursula) Stickfort of Oelwein, IA, Danny (Lydia) Stickfort of Dunkerton, IA; 17 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Harold, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Carolyn Bley; one grandson, Kyle Naber; two sisters, Marion Stickfort and Beverly Cummings; and her son in law, Robert Brant.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is assisting the family with the arrangements.