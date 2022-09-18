July 18, 1920-September 16, 2022

JESUP-Grace M. Schutte, 102 years old, of Jesup, IA, died Friday, September 16, 2022, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital, following a short illness.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, in rural La Porte City, IA. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran—Jubilee Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 19, 2022, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, and will continue for an hour before services, Tuesday, at the church. Memorials will be directed to the church.

Grace Marie Hoppe was born July 18, 1920, on the family farm in rural Jesup, the daughter of Albert and Clara (Hammelman) Hoppe. She graduated from Brandon High School with the class of 1937 and then attended the Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, IA. Upon earning her teaching certificate, she taught in a one room schoolhouse in rural Buchanan County. On June 24, 1943, she was united in marriage to Leland C. Schutte at Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee. She continued teaching after her marriage, and in 1950 they purchased their farm on Daniel Avenue, where Grace continued to live until 2021. Grace worked as an active partner with her husband in their farrow to finish hog operation. He preceded her in death in 1978.

Mrs. Schutte enjoyed participating in her high school alumni events; she was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, where she enjoyed the Women’s Study Group; and she also liked to get together with her Sunnyside Friendly Circle group. In her later years she devoted her afternoons to reading local newspapers and magazines.

Grace is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Craig) Parker of Jesup, IA; two grandchildren, Benjamin (Shawnacee) Parker of Ankeny, IA, and Lisa Marie Parker (Arpan) Desai of Culver City, CA; three great grandchildren, Lila Desai, Ada Grace Desai, and Jeremiah Parker; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leland Schutte; one grandson, Brian Parker; and two sisters, Alice Benorden, and Florence Tonn.

