September 30, 1941-Feburary 24, 2023

WATERLOO-Grace M. Priebe, 81, of Waterloo passed away peacefully Friday February 24th at her home.

She was born September 30, 1941, in Jamestown ND to Lloyd and Josephine (Anderson) Willey. She was the eleventh of twelve children. Her family lived in Ypsilanti, ND. She married Robert L. Priebe in 1960 in Jamestown ND, and they later divorced.

Grace is survived by one son, Edward (Keisha) Priebe, two daughters, Anita (Jon) Dowler, Valerie (Nate) Herrmann, ten grandchildren Sierra, Skylar, Kaitlyn, Isabell, Murphy, Rachel, Destin, Stormie, Davin & Halo, two great grandchildren on the way, and three siblings Ruth Williams, West Fargo, ND; Evelyn Steckler, Jamestown, ND; Darwin Willey, Highland Ranch, CO.

Preceded in death by her parents Lloyd, and Josephine, and eight siblings: Ruby Clemens, Esther Williams, LeRoy Willey, Donald Willey, Lorraine Scott, Lloyd Willey, Jr., Ernest Willey, and Josephine Wirrenga.

She loved to be around family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

A private family celebration of life will be held.