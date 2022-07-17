April 16, 1924-July 14, 2022

SHELL ROCK-Grace Knapp, 98, of Shell Rock, Iowa passed away on July 14, 2022 at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.

Grace Knapp was born on April 16, 1924, the daughter of John and Dena (Conrads) VanLengen in Parkersburg. She attended country school up to the 8th grade. On February 24, 1943, she was united in marriage to Paul Knapp in Shell Rock. The couple made their home in Cedar Falls before moving to Shell Rock. Grace was a homemaker and helped her husband, Paul on the farm.

She was a member of the Shell Rock United Methodist Church. Grace loved playing cards with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, going for coffee with her friends and listening to traditional country music.

Survivors are her son, Dean Knapp of Shell Rock; two grandchildren Chris (Shannon) Knapp of Waverly and Robyn (Christine) Knapp of Palo; six great grandchildren, M’Lynn, Erica, Alecia Bruns, Brody, Isaac and Joshua Knapp and two great great-grandchildren, Will and Riley Bruns. Grace was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Carol in infancy; daughter-in-law, Pat Knapp; great grandson, Austin; six brothers, Ben, Henry, Albert, John, George and Paul and four sisters, Fannie Kroeze, Jennie Folkers, Hannah Hartgrave and Dorothy Luchtenburg.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 10:30 at the Shell Rock United Methodist Church in Shell Rock with Pastor Joan Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00 until 4:00 at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to the Knapp family for a later designation in Grace’s name and online condolences for Grace can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Shell Rock is assisting the Knapp family with arrangements. 319-885-4321