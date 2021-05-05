September 27, 1917-May 1, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Grace Arline Sindlinger, 103, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Western Home Communities Stanard Assisted Living Center. She was born September 27, 1917 in Ethlyn, MO, the daughter of Charles A. and Florence L. (Sanders) Perham. Grace married Elmer Mackey on November 2, 1946 in Waterloo, IA. He preceded her in death on April 16, 1965. She was united in marriage to John Sindlinger on November 27, 1971 in Cedar Falls. He died July 6, 1993. Grace attended school in Cedar Falls and was a sales clerk at Sears & Roebuck in Waterloo for over 22 years, retiring in 1980. She was very active at her church and enjoyed bowling, winning several trophies.

Grace is survived by her nephew, Mike (Edith) Perham, of Cherryville, NC, and special friends, Jeni & Brian Kohlmeyer of Waterloo, and their children, Zakary (Jordan) Kohlmeyer and Juli Kohlmeyer.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands; a sister, Lucille D. Ridpath; two brothers, Harry N. Perham and Richard M. Perham, and her best friend, Catherine Kohlmeyer.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. Friday until service time at the funeral home. Those attending should bring and wear a mask and social distance. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Prairie Lakes Church or the Western Home Communities. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.