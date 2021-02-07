November 8, 1954—February 5, 2021

Gordy R. Waldon was born November 8, 1954 and died February 5, 2021 from a heart-related illness.

He is survived by his wife Lisa; son Samuel Waldon of Cedar Falls; two daughters Frances Williams of Murfreesboro, TN, and Jennifer Waldon of Geneseo, IL; and two brothers Steven Waldon of Copenhagen Denmark and Bruce Waldon of Pheonix, AZ; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Ramona Davis of Waterloo.

Per his request, there will be no funeral services.

Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.