(1942-2019)
WATERLOO — Gordon Eric “Rick” Olsson, 77, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born Feb. 18, 1942, in Cedar Falls, son of Gordon E. and Gertrude Naber Olsson. Rick graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1960.
He married Judy Smith on Sept. 11, 1964, in Waterloo. They later divorced. He then married Terrie Rogers Jones on Jan. 3, 1977 in Waterloo. Rick served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and was employed as plant manager for Aramark Services for 26 years, retiring in 1993.
Survivors: his wife of Cedar Falls; two sons, Ricky (Apryl) Olsson of Waterloo, and Jeremy (Merry) Jones of Chambersburg, Penn.; a special daughter, Penni Kampman of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Dick (Pat) Olsson of Waterloo, Terry (Janice) Olsson of Mankato, Minn., and Scott Olsson of Paw Paw, Ill.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Judy Kammerdiner; and a niece, Laurie Kammerdiner.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, with interment in the Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Military honors will be provided by the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Memorials: to the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.