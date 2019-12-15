{{featured_button_text}}
Gordon Olsson

Gordon Olsson

(1942-2019)

WATERLOO — Gordon Eric “Rick” Olsson, 77, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born Feb. 18, 1942, in Cedar Falls, son of Gordon E. and Gertrude Naber Olsson. Rick graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1960.

He married Judy Smith on Sept. 11, 1964, in Waterloo. They later divorced. He then married Terrie Rogers Jones on Jan. 3, 1977 in Waterloo. Rick served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and was employed as plant manager for Aramark Services for 26 years, retiring in 1993.

Survivors: his wife of Cedar Falls; two sons, Ricky (Apryl) Olsson of Waterloo, and Jeremy (Merry) Jones of Chambersburg, Penn.; a special daughter, Penni Kampman of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Dick (Pat) Olsson of Waterloo, Terry (Janice) Olsson of Mankato, Minn., and Scott Olsson of Paw Paw, Ill.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Judy Kammerdiner; and a niece, Laurie Kammerdiner.

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, with interment in the Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Military honors will be provided by the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.

Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Memorials: to the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Gordon Olsson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments