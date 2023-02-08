August 22, 1946-February 4, 2023

DAVENPORT-Gordon Lee Muller 76 of Davenport died Saturday Feb. 4, 2023 at Genesis East in Davenport, IA. Gordy was born in Waterloo, IA on August 22, 1946 to John and Sophia Henze Muller. He graduated from Dike High School in 1964 and University of Northern Iowa in 1967 with a degree in mathematics. His entire teaching career was spent in the Pleasant Valley IA school system, and throughout his career served as the chief negotiator for several local teacher unions.

Gordy was an avid reader and gardener with a deep connection with the land and somewhat of a pet whisperer.

Gordon is survived by his sister Beverly of Phoenix AZ and brothers Kenny (Kathy)of Pleasant Hills IA, Larry (Glenda)of Ames IA, Dennis of Parkersburg IA, Marvin of Parkersburg IA and Richard (Jody)of Cedar Falls IA as well as many nieces and nephews and special friend PJ Slobojan. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister-in-law Janni Muller.

An informal celebration of life will be held at the Credit Island Lodge, Davenport on Saturday March 4 2023 from 2-5 pm with a short program at 4 pm.

Any donations may go the QC Animal Shelter or Scott County Humane Society.