Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Gordon "Gordie" Staveley

Gordon "Gordie" Staveley

TRAER — Gordon “Gordie” Staveley, 80, of Taylorsville, Utah, formerly of Traer, died Tuesday, July 31, in Taylorsville.

He was born June 3, 1938, in Tama County, son of D.D. and Eva Crawford Staveley. He married Marilyn Kostlan in 1959 and they later divorced. He married Verna Kopriva on Oct. 2, 1971.

Gordie graduated from Traer High School in 1956. From 1956-60, Gordie served in the Air Force, and he was a dedicated truck driver until he retired in 2000.

Survived by: two sons, Justin (Christin) and Tyler (Nikki), both of Herriman, Utah; three daughters, Lori (Greg Nolan) of Dysart, Deanna (Nick Kvidera) of Traer and Britney (Dan Egelund) of Herriman; 17 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Gaylord (Joy) of Flagstaff, Ariz., and David of Albuquerque, N.M.

Services: There will be a small private family memorial service.

Dad loved spending time at his cabin in Tabiona.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Gordon "Gordie" Staveley (1938-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments