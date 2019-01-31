(1926-2019)
FAIRBANK — Gordon Bentley, 92, died Jan. 25, at Royal Oaks Nursing Home in Dade City, Fla.
He was born Dec. 16, 1926, at Mercy Hospital, Oelwein, son of Earl and Helen (Lacy) Bentley. On Oct. 13, 1955, he married Patricia Joerger at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank.
Gordon graduated from Fairbank High School in 1944. He then served in the U.S. Army. Gordon began working at the Chevrolet dealership that his dad founded. In the late 1950s, Gordon bought the dealership and operated it until 1986. Gordon and his wife owned and operated Bentley Chevrolet for 60 years. In 1986, they started spending five months each year in Florida where he continued to sell used cars until 2018.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, David and Duane, both of Fairbank; a daughter, Mary (Joe) College of Earlham; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Fink of Fairbank and Betty Sturm of Estelline, S.D.; and a brother-in-law, Charles (Cleo) Joerger of Fairbank.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Mary Jo (Arnold) Coffin; two brothers-in-law, Darwin Fink and Bill Sturm; and a granddaughter, Lou Ann Bentley.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank, with burial in church cemetery. Military rites conducted by Fairbank American Legion Fortsch-Duffy Post 552. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank, with a 3:45 p.m. parish rosary.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation.
Gordon’s love for racing began after returning home from the Army. He would go to Daytona Beach to watch stock car racing back when they were still racing on the sand. Gordon also enjoyed building and racing stock cars in Iowa. Gordon passed his love for racing down to his children.
