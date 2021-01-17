November 15, 1940—January 4, 2021

Gordon Arlo Walters 80 passed away Jan. 4, 2021, at his home with his family. Gordon was born Nov. 15, 1940, son of Arlo and Rose (Reinhart) Walters. Gordon graduated in 1959, the last person in the last graduating class of Finchford School.

Gordon was united in marriage to Margaret Nutting at St Pat’s Church in Cedar Falls on Aug 5, 1961. Gordon was a life time member of the NRA, Fraternal Order of Eagles 4074 Cedar Falls, and Bowlers Hall of Fame, 2011. Gordon worked for Flowerama of America for 34 years, then at Walmart in Cedar Falls for 13 years.

Gordon is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Margaret; beloved pet, Beanie; two daughters, Christina (Scott) Stafford, Waverly, and Julanne (William) Nielsen, Janesville; two sons, Brien (Jennifer) Walters, Farmington, MN, and Gordon (Michaelle—deceased) Walters Jr., Waverly; sisters-in-law Josie Tucker, VA, and Nancy (Harry) Cohen, MD; 12 grandkids; 21 great-grandkids; and cousins Richard Christophel and Liz Erkl Brown.

Proceeded in death by his parents; brother, Dennis; mother & father-in-law, Don and Florence Nutting; daughter-in-law, Michaelle Walters; sister-in-law, Barbara Lock; nephews, Michael Phillips and Eric Walters; and pets Misty, Sam, Abbie and little Bit.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.