WATERLOO-Gordon A. Hekel, 99, of Waterloo, died Monday, August 16, 2021 at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village in Waterloo. He was born December 15, 1921, in Waterloo, son of Alfred S. and Edna Klein Hekel. Gordon graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1940. He received the Purple Heart for his service in US Army during World War II. Gordon married Alta Stafford November 29, 1941 in Lancaster, MO; she died October 10, 1999. He worked for the US Postal Dept. in Waterloo, Burlington, St. Louis, MO, and Des Moines from 1947-1972. He went on to work as a postal administrator for the US Dept. of Army-Civilian in Frankfurt, Germany, and Ft. Harrison, Indianapolis from 1972-1980. He was a member of Central Christian Church and past member of the Elks Lodge #290. He enjoyed spending his time volunteering with the Red Cross and Covenant Medical Center. He especially enjoyed fishing in Canada with Alta. Survived by: son, William (Beverly) Hekel of Indianola; 8 grandchildren, Debbie (Scott) McKenzie, Cathy (Mike) Husmann‚ Steve (Raquel) Hekel‚ Kristina Hekel‚ York (Meridith) Hekel‚ Kerri Hekel‚ Laurie Hekel‚ and Michelle Hekel; 7 great-grandchildren, Payton and Morgan Husman, and Shean, Emma, Ava, William, and Kaleeya Hekel, and 3 step-great-grandchildren. Preceded by: parents; wife; Alta; son, Jim Hekel; grandson, Thomas Hekel; and sisters, Maybeth Knoop, and Lorna Wyckoff. Services 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 19 at Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Military Rites by US Army Funeral Honors Detail; Visitation for one hour prior at the church. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask. Memorials: American Cancer Society or Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.