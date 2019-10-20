(1938-2019)
SUMNER – Gordon Alvin “Gordy” Ragsdale, 81, of Sumner, died Thursday, Oct. 17, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner.
He was born Aug. 13, 1938, in Waverly Junction, son of Benjamin and Arville (Davis) Ragsdale. On Nov. 20, 1961, he married Kathy Krie at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
He attended Tripoli Schools through the eighth-grade and then worked on the family farm. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963. He would continue with the Army Reserves until 1967. He worked as a truck driver for several businesses over the years including Potter Siding Creamery, Waterloo Industries, Beatrice Foods and Tripoli and Readlyn Sanitation. He also worked for Bremer County Conservation and Tripoli Community Schools.
Survived by: his wife; three sons, Russell (Jean) Ragsdale of Peyton, Colo., Timothy Ragsdale of Waterloo and Daniel Ragsdale of Anamosa; five grandchildren, Matthew Ragsdale, Brittany (Darien) Chesser, Marcus Ragsdale, Amanda Ragsdale and Macy Ragsdale; two great-grandchildren, Cassadee and Layla Chesser; three brothers, Robert (Joann), Everett (Caroline) and Jerry (Susan); four sisters, Ettamae (Dale) Henze, Laura (Dallas) Henze, Carol (Buckie) Nolan and Betty (Rick) Newville.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, with burial with military rites to follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 20, at the funeral home and for one hour before services on Monday.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for a later designation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Bremer County Parks.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Gordy loved the outdoors and being in nature, whether it was on a walk in the woods or cutting trees. He was known for the conversations he had with people and the stories he would tell. Above all, he enjoyed time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
