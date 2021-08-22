February 2, 1928-August 18, 2021

WATERLOO-Goldie Edna (Becker) Johnson, 93, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away early Tuesday morning, August 18, 2021 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa. Following the death of her precious husband, Clyde, back in December of 2020, Goldie’s health declined quite rapidly.

Very few people of Goldie’s generation share her beautiful name and most of us, who were fortunate enough to know her, like it that way. She was in a class of her own and deserved this distinction as she truly was one in a million. Waterloo has lost one of its most memorable and beloved residents and will never be the same for many of us.

Goldie was the last remaining member of her huge, German family of 13 children, even though she was the third oldest. This fact alone speaks volumes about her! She was a feisty gal with a never-say-die spirit who overcame many obstacles to reach her rich age of 93 and a half. (She always wanted credit for those extra months!) Growing up in Caledonia, Minnesota, as the daughter of Henry and Agnes Becker, Goldie learned very early on what hard work was all about. She was expected to cook meals, clean and help raise her younger siblings, all at the expense of enjoying carefree days like other teenagers. However, those skills would be greatly appreciated by her family in the years to come!