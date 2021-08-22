February 2, 1928-August 18, 2021
WATERLOO-Goldie Edna (Becker) Johnson, 93, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away early Tuesday morning, August 18, 2021 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa. Following the death of her precious husband, Clyde, back in December of 2020, Goldie’s health declined quite rapidly.
Very few people of Goldie’s generation share her beautiful name and most of us, who were fortunate enough to know her, like it that way. She was in a class of her own and deserved this distinction as she truly was one in a million. Waterloo has lost one of its most memorable and beloved residents and will never be the same for many of us.
Goldie was the last remaining member of her huge, German family of 13 children, even though she was the third oldest. This fact alone speaks volumes about her! She was a feisty gal with a never-say-die spirit who overcame many obstacles to reach her rich age of 93 and a half. (She always wanted credit for those extra months!) Growing up in Caledonia, Minnesota, as the daughter of Henry and Agnes Becker, Goldie learned very early on what hard work was all about. She was expected to cook meals, clean and help raise her younger siblings, all at the expense of enjoying carefree days like other teenagers. However, those skills would be greatly appreciated by her family in the years to come!
Certain things in life just go better with each other, this could be said for Goldie and Clyde, a couple for the ages. They enjoyed a marriage of more than 70 years together, a remarkable achievement. Raising their three sons and one daughter was a source of great pride and joy for Goldie. Attending the sporting events of three active boys was a very memorable part of her life; and receiving the Optimist Club’s Fan of the Decade Award (with Clyde) was an honor she most certainly deserved and treasured. Being a homemaker was in her blood, but as her children got older, Goldie had many jobs outside the home beautifying several places in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area—the Russell Lamson building, Ravenwood, Western Home, Allen Hospital and lastly, the Verizon Credit Union. Goldie was quite proud of continuing to work alongside Clyde part-time well into her 80’s and even more so, to receive compliment after compliment about the quality of their work.
No one in our family will EVER be able to compete with Goldie when it comes to making a scrumptious home-cooked meal! She specialized in so many dishes that it would be embarrassing to name them all. Let’s just say that we all had our favorites, but mashed potatoes & gravy and homemade pies were most likely on all of our lists! To our amazement, Goldie made it all seem easy. She also had a special knack for welcoming any and all to sit down for one of her tasty meals. Without a doubt, her family has missed her hosting holidays, ever since they left their home on Indiana Street, but her cooking made an impression on each of us to last a lifetime. Thank you, Goldie.
To not mention Goldie’s strength and independence would be a real disservice to her. She had definite opinions about what was right and wrong, but never told others how they should behave. We so respected and appreciated that about her. She carried herself with a strong, yet mischievous confidence, in spite of all she had endured in her life. Goldie was determined to live independently at Bridges and she was able to do so with the help of some pretty amazing people. We know that Goldie would’ve wanted to extend her heartfelt gratitude to Bridges Senior Living, Cedar Valley Hospice Care & Home, AtHome Western Home, and a few very dear friends, nieces, nephews and their spouses who went above and beyond for her during her final months. Thank you so much.
Goldie was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde, her middle son, Ron, her parents, and her nine brothers and three sisters.
Goldie is survived by three children, Judy Wells and her husband, Dennis, of Sarasota, FL, Rich Johnson and his wife, Kathy, of Peoria, IL, and Randy Johnson and his wife, Shelly, of Grundy Center, IA; a daughter-in-law, Joshalyn Johnson, of Waterloo, IA; nine grandchildren, Phillip Jones and his wife, Rhonda, of Plainfield, IA, Jeff Jones and his wife, Tammy, of Alta, IA, Matthew Johnson and his wife, Donna, of St. Charles, IL, Brea Anne Bentley and her husband, Dan, of Edina, MN, Brooke Travis and her husband, Nick, of Miami, FL, Emilee Johnson, of Des Moines, IA, Joseph Johnson, of Grundy Center, IA, Gretchen Madden of Wellsburg, IA, Elyse Johnson of Grundy Center, IA, Chassidi Martin and her husband, Brion, of Waterloo, IA, and Travis Ferguson and his fiancé, Katherine Macht of Cedar Rapids, IA; and 16 great-grandchildren. Copper, her Chihuahua, was Goldie’s beloved and faithful companion.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 27, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. For those attending the visitation and/or funeral, wearing a mask would be appreciated. There will be a funeral luncheon following Goldie’s services at the Waterloo Boat House on 707 Park Rd.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
