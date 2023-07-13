October 28, 1923-July 8, 2023

WATERLOO-Godert W. “Van” Van Der Hart, 99, of Waterloo, died Saturday morning, July 8, 2023 when he was called Home to be with his Heavenly Father. We rejoice knowing he is in his Forever Home. He was under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice at Deery Suites in Cedar Falls when he passed.

He was born October 28, 1923, at the Family’s Farm in Rural Mahaska County, Iowa. He was the first- born child of Walter and Helen (Dahm) Van Der Hart. He was the oldest of 11 children.

Godert attended a country school and graduated after the 8th grade. He worked on the Family Farm along with his siblings. At the age of 14, Godert accepted the Lord as his Personal Savior. He was convicted by the Holy Spirit while out in the field mending fences.

As a young adult, he farmed with some of his siblings. After a few years he decided to attend Emmaus Bible College in Chicago. He worked at Marshall Fields and at a Bank.

After several siblings got married, he decided it was time to take a wife! In 1949 he met the Love of his Life while attending a Bible Conference at Western Avenue Gospel Hall in Waterloo. He married Deloris Ruth Harmon on May 24, 1952 at the Western Avenue Gospel Hall; she preceded him in death on May 20, 2006. They were Blessed with three children: Gary, Ramona and Cheryl.

He was a door-to-door salesman with Fuller Brush, and an Insurance Agent with John Hancock before opening his own agency. At the age of 58, he was employed as a School Bus Driver through the Waterloo Schools, retiring at the age of 74. He was known as ‘Virgil’ by the school kids.

He enjoyed League Bowling and also had a fondness of cars....especially Studebakers. He was a proud owner of a 1957 Studebaker. Later he enjoyed attending the Kiwanis Film Travel Series, the Audubon Bird Society and the local Chapter of AARP. He enjoyed family gatherings, Van Der Hart Reunions, working on cars (he loved the challenge of fixing things!) and attending to his tomato plants. Once a Farmer, always a Farmer as Dad loved to reminisce about his days on the Home Place as he fondly called it.

Survived by his son, Gary Van Der Hart; two daughters, Ramona “Mona” (Mike) Schmidt and Cheryl (Gary) Bird all of Waterloo; nine grandchildren, Steven (Jonalee) Van Der Hart, Michael Van Der Hart, Holly (Derek) Williams, Stacy Hanson, Ben Hanson, Angie Stephens, Tiffany (Blaine) Luck, Shane (Olivia) Bird and Jeremy Bird; twenty great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and three brothers, James (Freda) VanDerHart, Raymond (Arlene) VanDerHart, Clarence VanDerHart and a sister-in-law, Ann VanDerHart.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Deloris; and the following sisters and brothers, Thomas, Stella (Dwight) Taylor, Jacob (Irene), Jeanetta, John (Reba), Henry, and Nellie Yeo; sister-in-law, Virginia VanDerHart; son-in-law, Robert Hanson; and grandchild, Lucas Hanson.

The Family would like to Thank the Staff at Deery Suites and the Cedar Valley Hospice for their Compassionate care of Dad. They became our second family.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Visitation: 4:00 – 6:00 pm on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo) and one hour prior to services.

Funeral Services: 11:00 am on Monday, July 17, 2023 at Locke at Tower Park.

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery.

See www.LockeFuneralServices.com for full obituary and to leave online condolences.