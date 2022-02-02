April 3, 1925-January 30, 2022

BERNARD-Glynn T. Noonan, 96, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Dubuque, Iowa.

A visitation for Glynn will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa. Anyone that wishes to send a memorial may send it to Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN; Glynn T. Noonan family, P.O. Box #430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033. Visitation will also be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 4, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Garryowen, Iowa.

Services for Glynn will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 4, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Garryowen, Iowa with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Garryowen, Iowa with full military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528.

Glynn was born April 3, 1925, in Bernard, Iowa, son of Frank and Mae (Budde) Noonan. He attended the Butler No 2-country school and later was a 1943 graduate of St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Garryowen, Iowa. On January 31, 1953, he was united in marriage to Betty McDevitt at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Garryowen, Iowa

He farmed all his life on the Noonan Family Century Farm. He was well known for a man who could fix anything. He and his brothers were members of the Bernard Indians for many years, where he played right field. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal and Iowa Hawkeye fan.

He was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Garryowen, the Cascade Knights of Columbus Council #930, a former member of 4th Degree Dubourg Assembly Council #1573. He was a member of the Cascade American Legion Post #528 since 1954 and was a Past Commander. He was also a member of the Bernard Commercial Club. He was an Army Veteran having served in the Korean War in Korea from 1950-1952 as a Radio Communicator, and a member of KMAG. In 2011 Glynn was a member of the Honor Flight and received his Quilt of Valor.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Noonan; six children, Karen (Larry) Bell of Dyersville, Jane (John) Demmer of Cedar Falls, Diane (Clay) Gavin of Cascade, Stephen (Janet) Noonan of Robins, Maureen (Nick) Gaeta of Hiawatha, and Caroline (Michael) Erickson of Elkader; 16 grandchildren, Brian Bell, Colleen (Adam) Humphrey, Patrick (Katie) Bell, Molly (Dan) Lahart, Matt (Lindsay) Demmer, Jason Gavin, Nicholas Gavin, Erin (Travis) Foster, Michael Noonan (Fiancé, Courtney), Mackenzie (Kyle) Haase, Morgan Noonan, Mikayla Noonan, Emily McMahon (Brendan Ahern), Ryan McMahon, Ashley (Clayton) Paulson, Tony Koppes (Fiancé, Kelsey); three step grandchildren, Noah Erickson, Reegan Erickson and Gabe Erickson; 15 great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Lola Noonan of Dubuque, IA and Connie McDevitt of Pheonix , AZ.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Mary Carol and Marilyn Therese both in infancy; one step-granddaughter, Miya Erickson; brothers, Paul (LaVerne) Noonan, Frank “F.J.” (Elaine) Noonan, Bill (Claire) Noonan, Gerard “Bud” Noonan; his brothers and sisters-in-law, William (Elinor) McDevitt, Marguerite (James) McCoy, Robert McDevitt, Thomas (Barbara) McDevitt and John McDevitt

The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Brian Sullivan for all his care and support through Glynn’s journey.

A video tribute may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com