WAVERLY — Gloria Theo “Tedi” Nellor Fredrick, 87, formerly of Waverly, died Friday, April 12, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born April 18, 1931, in Moorhead, daughter of Clara Rose Wilhelmina Pautsch Nellor and William McKinley “Max” Nellor. She married Arnold Alfred Fredrick on April 19, 1952. He died June 27, 1995.
She graduated from Charter Oak Public Schools in 1948. She graduated from Iowa State Teacher’s College in Cedar Falls, now known as the University of Northern Iowa, with a standard elementary teacher’s certificate in 1950. She was a second-grade teacher with the Clarksville Community Schools from 1950 to 1952. She was a member of St Paul’s Lutheran Church. She taught preschool at St. Paul’s Lutheran School from 1970 to 1981. She also worked for the Wartburg College Film Service and volunteered for Bartels Lutheran Home.
She was a longtime member of Matthias Circle, Music and Drama Club Division of Waverly Women’s Club, Waverly Hospital Auxiliary and PEO Chapter BC serving in many leadership capacities. She was a Brownie Scout and Cub Scout leader as well as a PTA officer and Senior Luther League adviser.
Survived by: a daughter, Candi (Mel) Brekhus of Southlake, Texas; a son, Tom Fredrick of Leawood, Kan; three grandsons, Tom (Mandy) Brekhus and their children, Cora and Ella of Southlake, Rayner (Heather) Fredrick of Nashville, Tenn., and Matthew Fredrick (girlfriend Marisa Morris) of Lawrence, Kan.; a sister, Pat (Jim) Nellor Wickwire of Hermosa Beach, Calif.; a brother-in-law, Ray Fredrick of Waverly; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; her infant sister, Constance Dee; a granddaughter, Kacie Brekhus; and her in-law’s; Arnie’s siblings, Erma (Howard) Eppler, Deleva (Earnie) Oppermann, Lillian (Arn) Jahr, Gladys (Frank) Burge, Donna Andersen and Bill (Shirley) Fredrick.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, with burial in Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Kaiser Corson Funeral Home Waverly, followed by Celebration of Tedi’s life at 7 p.m. at the Waverly Golf & Country Club.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Tedi was elegant, classy, sophisticated, charming, fashionable, trendy, witty, intelligent, gracious and thoughtful. We are comforted she is whole again in a place where she can see with both eyes, walk with both legs, stand tall and proud, shoot some hoops, cook some food, and be reunited with loved ones.
