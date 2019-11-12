Gloria Swanson Hanson

(1927-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Gloria S. Hanson, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Nov. 9, at Bickford Cottage in Cedar Falls.
She was born Oct. 8, 1927, in Rochester, Minn., the daughter of Ivan and Dena (Bushman) Swanson. She married Dyre H. Hanson on Nov. 5, 1950, and they later divorced.
Gloria graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1945 and worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone as a management employee, eventually retiring from CenturyLink in 1982.
She was a life member of Telephone Pioneers of America, and a member of First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: two brothers, Donald (Hazel) Swanson and Richard (Karen) Swanson, both of Cedar Falls; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Robert Swanson.
Private family services: will be held at a later date. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society or UnityPoint Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
