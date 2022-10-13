June 6, 1938-October 4, 2022

JANESVILLE-Gloria Rose (Hansen) Russell, 84, died October 4, 2022 at Allen Hospice in Waterloo, IA, from complications of pneumonia. She was born June 6, 1938 in Dolliver, Iowa, daughter of Walt Hansen and Viola (Griese) Hansen. She lived in Janesville with her husband, Gene Russell. They were married July 29, 1968 in Independence.

She will be especially missed by her husband, Gene of 54 yrs., 2 children and 4 step children and their families. She will also be missed by 7 brothers and sisters and serveral neices and nephews.

Gloria was cremated and will be burried at a later date.