Gloria N. Fowlkes

(1946-2020)

Gloria Fowlkes of Evansdale passed away March 17, 2020 after a 10-year struggle with Alzheimer's; born to Lee and Nadine Fox on May 14, 1946. Married Doug July 9, 1963. Gloria owned and operated a cosmetology business. She was survived by her husband Doug and two daughters Karmen Fowlkes and Becky Elam both of Evansdale, 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Celebration of life at a later date. She will always be in our hearts.

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Fowlkes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

