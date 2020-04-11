Gloria N. Fowlkes

Gloria Fowlkes of Evansdale passed away March 17, 2020 after a 10-year struggle with Alzheimer's; born to Lee and Nadine Fox on May 14, 1946. Married Doug July 9, 1963. Gloria owned and operated a cosmetology business. She was survived by her husband Doug and two daughters Karmen Fowlkes and Becky Elam both of Evansdale, 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Celebration of life at a later date. She will always be in our hearts.