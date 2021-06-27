 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gloria N. Fowlkes
0 entries

Gloria N. Fowlkes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gloria N. Fowlkes

March 17, 2020

Memorial service for Gloria on July 10, 2021 at 2:00 Saturday. Gloria passed away on March 17, 2020. Service to be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 4820 Oster Pkwy, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Luncheon to follow at Elk Run City Hall 5042 Lafayette Rd., Elk Run Heights, IA 50707

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eating chocolate for breakfast can help you burn fat

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News