Gloria Finch

8/23/1926-8/25/2018

Daughter of Clarence and Alice Harwood, Minot, ME. She loved family, nature, and reading. Survived by sons Chuck and Paul, Waterloo, IA.

Memorials to the Waterloo Public Library.

Celebrate
the life of: Gloria Meleese Finch
