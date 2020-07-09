Gloria M. Thomsen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1929-2020)

WATERLOO – Gloria Mae Thomsen, 90, of LaPorte City, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, July 7, at LaPorte City Specialty Care.

She was born October 13, 1929 in Cedar Rapids, daughter of Glenn and Mildred Pokorney Byam. She married Daryl Thomsen on June 4, 1950 in LaPorte City. He died December 22, 2009.

Gloria graduated from LaPorte City High School and from Pitze’s Beauty School in Waterloo. She was a beautician at Blacks Beauty Salon and Pitze’s Beauty Salon, retiring after 31 1/2 years.

Survivors include: her beloved dog, Fanny Fedora; two sisters-in-law, Gloria C. Thomsen of LaPorte City and Fran Thomsen of Lawton, Oklahoma; and nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her grandparents and parents.

A private graveside service will be held with inurnment in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the El Kahir Transportation Fund.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgraurp.com.

Gloria and Daryl led an adventurous life traveling the world. She loved dancing at the Electric Park with her husband Daryl, her poodle Fanny Fedora, tending to her flowers, shopping with family and friends, playing and winning at Bingo, putting puzzles together and playing a good game of Farkle after family Thanksgiving dinners.

