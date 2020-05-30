(1928-2020)
WATERLOO – Gloria M. Conner, 91, of Waterloo, died Thursday, May 28, at The Elms in Reinbeck of natural causes.
She was born Dec. 15, 1928, in Waterloo, daughter of Albert Huffman and Virginia Miller Wilson Huffman, and stepdaughter of Raymond “Dutch” Wilson. She graduated from West Waterloo High School.
Gloria worked at John Deere and retired from the Waterloo Water Works. Gloria married James Robert Conner on May 16, 1948, at Waterloo Church of the Brethren. She was a member of Hammond Avenue Brethren Church.
Survivors: a daughter, Cheri Harmsen (Jerry) of Waterloo; a son, Kevin Conner (Laurie) of Urbandale; six grandchildren;16 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and a sister-in-law, Jean Miller of Aplington.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; and a brother-in-law, Reuben Miller.
Services: Private family services will be held with the burial at Garden of Memories. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, An Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Online condolences at www.overtonservice.com
Gloria enjoyed traveling around the world, baking, reading and doing crossword puzzles.
