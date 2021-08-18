Gloria LaVonn (Curtis) Bouska

Gloria was born April 1, 1935 in Cresco, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Marian (Manuel) Curtis. She attended school at Cresco and Ridgeway, Iowa. She married Edward Joseph Bouska on August 26, 1952 at Assumption Catholic church in Cresco and they were happily married for almost 69 years. They farmed for 15 years near Granger, Minnesota and then near Cresco before moving to the Dunkerton, Iowa area where they lived for many years. Gloria worked at Kresge’s dime store and Varsity Cleaners in Waterloo, Iowa and was also a stay-at-home mother for several years. She enjoyed gardening and visiting neighbors as an Avon rep during her younger years, reading and solving word puzzles.