Gloria LaVonn (Curtis) Bouska

April 1, 1935-August 14, 2021
Gloria Lavonn Bouska, 86, passed away August 14th while a resident of Valley View Village assisted living center in Des Moines, Iowa. There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
Gloria was born April 1, 1935 in Cresco, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Marian (Manuel) Curtis. She attended school at Cresco and Ridgeway, Iowa. She married Edward Joseph Bouska on August 26, 1952 at Assumption Catholic church in Cresco and they were happily married for almost 69 years. They farmed for 15 years near Granger, Minnesota and then near Cresco before moving to the Dunkerton, Iowa area where they lived for many years. Gloria worked at Kresge’s dime store and Varsity Cleaners in Waterloo, Iowa and was also a stay-at-home mother for several years. She enjoyed gardening and visiting neighbors as an Avon rep during her younger years, reading and solving word puzzles.
Gloria is survived by her husband Edward, their six children—sons Jim (Denise) and Gary near Dunkerton and Dennis (Cathy) in Altoona, Iowa, daughters Diane (Craig) Archer in Marion, Iowa, Deb Bouska in Torrance, California and Susan (Mark) Gill in Waterloo, Iowa along with 17 nieces and nephews. Gloria has twelve grandchildren—grandsons Mark, Mike, David and Bret Bouska, Shawn Hansen, Geoffrey and Nicholas Gross, Kiel and Jonathon Archer, granddaughters Jenny Wall and Angie Lawrence, Desiree French and also twelve great-grandchildren.
Gloria was preceeded in death by her parents Clarence and Marian Curtis, father-in-law and mother-in-law Alfred and Mary Bouska, brother Manuel Curtis, sisters Marilyn Gladwin and Florence Lukes, brothers-in-law John Gladwin, Marvin Lukes, Roger Harris and Alfred Bouska Jr, sisters-in-law Lucy Curtis, Angeline Harris, Grace Bouska, and nephews Kevin Lukes, Clarence Gladwin, Dale Curtis and Gene Curtis.
