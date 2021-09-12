 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gloria Lavonn Bouska
0 entries

Gloria Lavonn Bouska

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gloria Lavonn Bouska

Gloria Lavonn Bouska

April 1, 1935-August 14, 2021

Gloria Lavonn Bouska, 86, passed away August 14th while a resident of Valley View Village assisted living center in Des Moines, Iowa. There will be a funeral service held Saturday September 18th at St. Francis Catholic Church – Barclay Township near Dunkerton, Iowa. A 9:30am visitation will precede the 10:30am service. Masking will be required for all attendees due to health concerns for family members and visitors. There will be no luncheon served after the service. A private graveside inurnment for immediate family members will be held Sunday September 19th. Memorial contributions can be directed to St. Francis Catholic Church.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Way to 'wow' outreach prospects into actually opening your emails

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News