Gloria Lavonn Bouska
April 1, 1935-August 14, 2021
Gloria Lavonn Bouska, 86, passed away August 14th while a resident of Valley View Village assisted living center in Des Moines, Iowa. There will be a funeral service held Saturday September 18th at St. Francis Catholic Church – Barclay Township near Dunkerton, Iowa. A 9:30am visitation will precede the 10:30am service. Masking will be required for all attendees due to health concerns for family members and visitors. There will be no luncheon served after the service. A private graveside inurnment for immediate family members will be held Sunday September 19th. Memorial contributions can be directed to St. Francis Catholic Church.
