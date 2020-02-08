Gloria K. Dotz

Brainerd, MN — Gloria Kay Dotz, originally from Waterloo, IA, died Friday, December 20, 2019 at Almond House in Minnesota.

Gloria was born October 1, 1938, to Edward and Ester Boldt.

She is survived by a brother, LeRoy Boldt, her children, Kathy (Dana) Peiffer, Paul (Wendy) Cronan, Matt (Jennifer) Cronan, and DanielDotz, eight grandchildren, Corey Hofus, Christopher Peiffer, Amanda Perkins, Nicholas Cronan, Kaitlyn Cronan, Dominic Cronan, Amy Cronan, and Sally Cronan, thirteen great-grandchildren, four nephews, and five nieces.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father and two brothers, Edward (Sonny)BoldtJr. and Richard Boldt.

She loved spending time with her family and friends and being active in her church. Services will be held at the Salvation Army Church in Waterloo on February 10, 2020, at 11 a.m.

